Kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital enjoy prom night

Kids at Golisano Children's Hospital celebrate prom

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Everyone should be able to celebrate prom. And that’s why the kids at Golisano Children’s Hospital were partying tonight.

The enchanting affair promised an evening filled with delicious food, lively dancing, and creating treasured memories.

This also provided an opportunity for kids who have missed school-year milestones to kick back and celebrate.

“This is the first one in the kind of post-COVID era, and so we’ve been really excited to get it back up and going again — it’s been about three years or so — and the feedback’s been great. they’re all in there dancing, they’re loving it, and they want to come back again next year,” said Matthew Allen, senior clinical nurse specialist.