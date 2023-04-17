Kids learned how to fish as part of the City’s initiative to give every child access to nature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A “Fishing for Fun” event took place on Sunday at Cobbs Hill Park. Fishing equipment and bait were provided. There were also science activities, yard games, and an introduction to fly fishing demonstration.

The event is part of a nature-focused programming series based on the City’s Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights initiative, which states every child in Rochester should have the access to fun and educational experiences in nature.

It was hosted by Rochester’s Department of Recreation and Human Services, the Department of Environmental Conservation, along withTrout Unlimited.

Learn about the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights here.