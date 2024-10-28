Kids trick-or-treat at the Rochester Public Market

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Families came out to the Rochester Public Market on Sunday afternoon and evening to celebrate Halloween.

The annual Halloween at the Market featured spooky arts and crafts, photo booths, hayrides, a dance floor, and trick-or-treating for kids. Plenty of kids wore costumes.