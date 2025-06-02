Kindergarten class in Webster comes together to support student with bone cancer

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A kindergarten class in Webster came together on Sunday to host a lemonade stand in support of a classmate going through treatment for bone cancer.

News10NBC’s photojournalist spoke to the parents of Briella about her resilience. Doctors found out that she had cancer in March when she broke her femur on the playground.

Dozens of family and friends were wearing wristbands, pins, and shirts at the event displaying the motto “Briella Strong.” Hear from them in this story.