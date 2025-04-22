‘Kite Flight’ to return to Ontario Beach Park in May

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The annual “Kite Flight” will return to Ontario Beach Park next month, bringing together Rochesterians of all ages.

On Sunday, May 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., people can create and celebrate kite flying along the shores of Lake Ontario. Here is the schedule for the event:

12 p.m. – Kids kit-making workshops and kite flying demos.

– Kids kit-making workshops and kite flying demos. 1 p.m. – Public kite flying time.

– Public kite flying time. 2 p.m. – Show from “Roc City Circus”

Admission to the event is free. The Charlotte Community Assoication will also be serving hot dogs and other treats during the event.

