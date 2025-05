ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Ontario Beach Park hosted Kite Flight on Sunday, offering a colorful display of kites soaring through the sky. The event ran from noon until 4 p.m.

Despite the rain, attendees made their own kites for free and enjoyed expert demonstrations and coaching. There was food, balloons, and face painting as well.

