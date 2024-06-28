Kitty Van Bortel opens Corvette destination, honoring her father’s legacy

MACEDON, N.Y. — Something that’s been consistent throughout Kitty Van Bortel’s life is her love of cars. That’s why she opened a dealership almost 40 years ago and she isn’t slowing down.

She’s is opening an ultimate Corvette destination in Macedon. Van Bortel got her first Corvette at the same time as her license. It makes sense since she grew up in what was at one time the largest Corvette dealership in the world. She showed News10NBC the memorabilia from the dealership.

“This is from my father’s original dealership, you can see all the Corvettes he had,” Van Bortel said.

Now she’s repeating his history. She owns one of the largest dealerships in New York State.

The Corvette facility is brand new and people came out on Thursday to cut the ribbon. The state of the art building specializes in the sale, service, and beauty of the model. It’s impressing even the biggest aficionados.

“The only place I’ve ever been where I’ve seen as many Corvettes. I’ve been to Bowling Green to the Corvette Museum,” said Kathy Johns, Corvette lover.

Van Bortel said opening the Corvette destination means a lot to her.

“I’ve thought a lot about my father a lot today because I think he would’ve been really so excited,” she said. “He loved Corvettes and I think he’s probably looking down on me today just being really, really proud of me about that.”

The same place that displays hundreds of Corvettes also displays a piece of her father.

“Whenever he drove a Corvette, he used this license plate,” Van Bortel said.

It serves as a reminder of where her love began.

“Every single day that I drive in here, I think about him actually. I grew up here and just to be able to make a difference in this town just really makes me feel good. And I think my father would feel really good about that too,” Van Bortel said.

Following in her father’s footsteps, the place may attract tourists from all over the world.

