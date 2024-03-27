Knighthawks to wear Rochester-inspired jerseys Saturday; fans able to bid on them

ROCHESTER, N.Y, — The Rochester Knighthawks are honoring their home city with a Roc the Rink Knight celebration.

The Knighthawks will wear special Rochester-inspired jerseys this Saturday, March 30, when the box lacrosse team hosts Halifax at 7 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Fans will be able to buy the jerseys — which will feature a lilac-themed pattern and lavender coloring as a tribute to the Flower City — through an online auction.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit various local cancer organizations.

Want to bid on the jerseys? Click here; or text “DASH” to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device.

The night’s festivities also will include an Easter egg hunt featuring 5,000 eggs scattered across different locations within Blue Cross Arena.