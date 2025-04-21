Knighthawks will head to Vancouver for first playoff game on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Knighthawks are playoff-bound. The team finished the regular season on Saturday with a 10-8 record, securing the five seed in the National Indoor Lacrosse League.

The Knighthawks are heading to Vancouver to face the Warriors on Saturday, April 26. The Warriors beat the Knighthawks earlier this season. This is the third straight year the Knighthawks have made the postseason, something that Knighthawks forward Connor Fields, the team’s points leader, says will be important come this weekend.

“I think you look at the best teams who’ve made runs in the playoffs,” Fields said. “They’ve all had a lot of playoff experience. So we’re right there now. And, you know, there’s no excuses this year. We played them earlier in the season. We felt like we didn’t put our best foot forward. And I’m sure they felt similar. You know, we obviously didn’t come out on top, but you know, it’s a tough place to play. We’re gonna have to come out to a strong start.”

The game is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday. The winner advances to the semifinal round. If you plan to travel to Vancouver, you can get tickets here.

