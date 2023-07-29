Kodak sues former executives over stock options

Kodak is suing two former executives, to force them to repay money they got from selling stock options — which Kodak claims they shouldn’t have gotten.

Kodak filed separate complaints in state Supreme Court against married couple Brad and Dolores Kruchten. They both left Kodak in 2018.

The suits allege the software company Kodak used for employees buying and selling stocks showed the Kruchtens had more stock options than they actually did. Kodak has asked for that money back, which totals more then $600,000. According to the complaints, the Kruchtens refused to give it back.