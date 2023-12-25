Kwanzaa celebrations in Rochester begin Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kwanzaa, an African American and Pan-African holiday to celebrate family, community, and culture, begins on Tuesday.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa celebrates a different principle. The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition will host celebrations of these principles at libraries, community centers, and other places. This year’s theme of Kwanzaa is “Harambee”, meaning “let’s pull together” in Swahili.

The Rochester Kwanzaa Coalition has held celebrations for more than 30 years. Here’s your guide to this year’s celebrations:

Tuesday, Dec. 26: There will be a celebration of Umoja (unity) at the Rochester City Hall Atrium on 30 Church St. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27: There will be a celebration of Kujichagulia (self-determination) at the Phillis Wheatley Library at 33 Drive Samuel McCree Way. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28: There will be a celebration of Ujima (collective work and responsibility) at the Memorial Art Gallery at 500 University Ave. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29: There will be a celebration of Ujamaa (cooperative economics) at the IdentoGO at 803 West Ave. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30: There will be a celebration of Nia (purpose) at Rundel Library at 115 South Ave. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31: There will be a celebration of Kuumba (creativity) at 10 Cady St. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1: People are encouraged to celebrate Imani (faith) at home with family and friends.