Kwik Fill gas station on Culver Road robbed at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for the person or people who robbed the Kwik Fill gas station on Culver Road at gunpoint overnight.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. They say someone entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money from the register. The suspect or suspects got away with the money and other items.

An employee had a minor injury during the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.