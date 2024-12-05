Kyle Ashford, 20, pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2024 Greece shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday, 20-year-old Kyle Ashford pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery, assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for shooting a 24-year-old man outside a house on Denise Road in Greece.

During the early hours of May 17, 2024, Greece Police found a 24-year-old man shot twice in the upper body on Denise Road. He has since made a full recovery.

Ashford admitted to shooting the victim over a dispute. He will be sentenced on January 16, 2025.