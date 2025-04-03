L3Harris signs agreement with Dutch Ministry of Defence

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – L3Harris has signed a 1 billion-euro agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Defence to provide radios made in Rochester.

L3Harris will supply “Falcon IV” radios for the Netherlands’ Foxtrot program, which aims to modernize and digitize their armed forces. The radios will enable interoperability with over 1 million tactical devices worldwide.

The Falcon IV radios combine various technologies into one radio, allowing for faster, mission-critical communications.

Sam Mehta, the president of communication systems at L3Harris, said the devices will “strengthen homeland defenses, deter regional conflicts and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation efforts.”

