LaJason Lovett found guilty of murder in multiple stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County jury Friday convicted LaJason Lovett, 46, of second-degree murder for the slaying of Cory Dubois, who was stabbed 12 times Sept. 8, 2022. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Dubois was ambushed as he entered the backyard of 27 Angle St. and stabbed a dozen times, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. He was driven to St. Mary’s Medical Campus, where he was pronounced dead. Rochester police arrested Lovett after an investigation. Lovett was on probation for a previous assault charge at the time of the killing, according to the DA’s office.

“LaJason Lovett was a coward, hiding behind a tree while he waited for Corey Dubois,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Ralph Alloco, who prosecuted the case. “The defendant ambushed Corey with a knife, violently stabbing and killing him.”

Lovett will be sentenced on Sept. 21, 2023, in front of state Supreme Court Justice Victoria Argento.