Lake Avenue under scrutiny for dangerous conditions after another deadly crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is following up on Monday’s deadly crash involving a motorcyclist on Lake Avenue. For years, it’s been called a problem, well known for cars going too fast.

Lake Avenue is a four-lane, straight shot from the city to Charlotte. For many, it’s considered a dangerous place to drive, walk, or bike.

After a motorcyclist died at Burley Road and Lake Avenue on Monday, News10NBC got several viewer comments about speeding along Lake Avenue. Many asked, what can be done?

Frederick Jones has been asking that question for two years after his son Jared was killed in a hit-and-run at the same corner as that motorcyclist.

“They could narrow that road – there definitely needs to be a traffic light on the corner of Lake and Burley Road,” Jones said.

About ten years ago, the city also asked that question. It conducted a study on possible ways to reduce crashes and lower speeds. Around the same time, Dewey Avenue and St. Paul Boulevard underwent the same thing. The two streets went on a road diet – car lanes were removed, and features like bike lanes were added.

The same recommendations were made for Lake Avenue in this study. In three years, the study found 67 reportable car crashes. Between Merrill Street and the city line, the study said the crash rate is ten times higher than the county’s average.

“There needs to be a sign saying slow down and people need to know that pedestrians and bicyclists and bike riders need to know you have to be safe – no one owns the road on their own, and that is not a racing, drag race down there,” Jones said.

The mayor has said repeatedly he considers traffic safety to be a priority. In recent budget hearings and his State of the City address in April, he said Rochester plans to join the Vision Zero Network. That’s a national campaign that works to get the number of traffic fatalities down to zero.

