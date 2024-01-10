Lake effect looms and dozens of seats for sale for Bills-Steelers Sunday playoff game

Lake effect looms and dozens of seats for sale for Bills' Sunday playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s the quiet before the storm. 60,000 plus Bills fans will surround Highmark Stadium Sunday morning while the snow and wind is brewing off Lake Erie.

Maybe that’s why there are so many tickets for sale for Sunday’s playoff game and the prices on the secondary market keep going down.

A couple of days ago a ticket in the 300 section was selling in the $300 range. Now, you can get one for half of that. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 50 seats selling for less than $170 on the secondary market.



Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “The weather isn’t going to be great on Sunday. Windy, cold…”

Corey Strick, Bills’ tailgater: “Perfect tailgating weather!”

Brean: “Well, how are you going to prepare for that?”

Strick: “When you’re up and moving around and I’m on the grill a lot, you stay pretty warm.”



Corey Strick is from Dansville, and he’s a member of an iconic Buffalo Bills’ tailgate party. They use a 1977 Chevy bread truck named after the founding members – The Conklin Bar and Grill.

The tailgate is centered on the truck and the food.



“Oh, that’s good eatin’ right there baby!” said one on-looking in a tailgate video Strick shared.

He also shared a photo of what he cooked up for the Miami tailgate in October: Smoked alligator.

Brean: “What does gator taste like?”

Strick: “Uh, chewy chicken if you ask me. But if you dress it up it’s pretty tasty.”



“The Bills make me want to shout!” yelled Joe Sayre just before he jumped on a white folding table.

Sayre is a 13-year season ticket holder from Rochester.



“I’m glad that when I got my seasons tickets 12 years ago, 13 years ago, jumping through tables wasn’t a thing,” he said. “Because I would have been going through them every game.”



Sayre says he and his wife are considering battery-packed heated clothing because it’s not on the list of prohibited items anymore.



“But you really need to just stay warm for the tailgate because once you’re in the game, your adrenaline takes over and you’re going to be alright.”

Here is the current list of prohibited items for Highmark Stadium: