Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park to be renamed to honor fallen officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Tuesday that the Lakefront Lodge in Webster Park will be renamed “Jamieson Ritter Memorial Lodge,” to honor Officer Jamieson Ritter.

Ritter, originally from Webster, was a police officer in Cleveland, Ohio who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2024. Graduating from Syracuse University in 2019, Ritter was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

He was also a member of the Ohio Army National Guard and was deployed to Syria in 2022.

“Jamieson Ritter’s heroic actions and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty will be remembered by the

people he served and by the residents of Monroe County,” said County Executive Bello. “Renaming

this lodge in Jamieson’s honor is a tribute to the selflessness he exhibited when serving his

community and our nation.”

Ritter’s family said they are very grateful and honored for all the overwhelming support given to them and that his “ultimate sacrifice,” is being remembered by his hometown.

“Jamieson’s story is a testament to his unwavering commitment to service and his deep love for his community,” said Ritter’s family.

There will be a ribbon cutting held in May to celebrate the new name of the lodge.