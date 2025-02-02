Lakeside Winter Celebration returns to Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 39th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration returned to Ontario Beach Park in Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday.

The free annual event invites the community to embrace and celebrate winter. There were family activities including a snow sculpture contest and chili contest, horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides, professional ice and snow sculpture demos, food and drink, arts and craft vendors, live music, a heated tent with wine and beer tastings, as well as skating in the park’s synthetic ice rink. The evening ended with a fireworks show over the Genesee River.

On Sunday the celebration continued with the Polar Plunge. More than 2K people rushed into the frigid waters of Lake Ontario to raise money for Special Olympics New York.