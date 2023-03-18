Lance Reddick, actor and UR commencement speaker, dies at 60

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Actor Lance Reddick has died at 60 years old, according to TMZ.

He was best known for his work on HBO’s The Wire and the John Wick movie franchise. TMZ says he was discovered dead in his home Friday morning. They also say his cause of death is “unclear” but authorities say it appears natural.

Reddick was most recently in Rochester for the University of Rochester’s commencement ceremony last May where he spoke to the graduating class.