Landmark Society of Western New York announces ‘Five to Revive’ list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Landmark Society of Western New York revealed its “Five to Revive” list Thursday, highlighting historic properties in need of attention.

The list, which is published annually, calls attention to five properties in Western New York that are in need of investments.

This years list includes the Mid-Century Modern Round Banks in Monroe County, traditional neighborhood commercial corridors, the Cox Building in Rochester, the Bellona Mill in Yates County and Wells College in Cayuga County, which announced its closure last year.

The program, which began in 2013 and was launched on the Landmark’s Society’s 75th anniversary, has seen significant success.

“We have lost a few unfortunately, but the program was more successful than we could have imagined when it was initiated,” said Wayne Goodman, the executive director of the Landmark Society.

The Landmark Society staff accepts public recommendations for buildings to repair, eventually narrowing the list to five properties.

To see the lists from previous years and more information on the Landmark Society, click here.

