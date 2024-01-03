Landowners can order seedlings through Conservation Tree & Shrub Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Soil & Water Conservation District has launched its annual program to make it easier for landowners to plant native trees and shrubs.

The Conservation Tree & Shrub Program, now in its 48th year, allows landowners to buy seedling online for planting. The county says planting trees not only makes neighborhoods look more beautiful but also reduces erosion, breaks wind, lessens storm water runoff, and provides a habitat to wildlife.

The Soil & Water Conservation District released its spring 2024 tree species list on Wednesday. This year’s new varieties include Pin Oak, American Hazelnut, Northern Catalpa, and Northern Bayberry.

You can order your plants here now through March 1. Then, you can pick up your plants at the Monroe County Ecopark on Thursday, April 18 or Friday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be an overstock sale on April 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Once planted, the seedling should grow leaves once spring arrives. Last year, the program distributed nearly 22,000 trees to over 500 landowners. You can call the Soil & Water Conservation District at (585)-753-7380 with any questions.