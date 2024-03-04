Lanes blocked on I-90 in Genesee County due to tractor-trailer crash

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — All lanes are blocked on a stretch of I-90 eastbound in Genesee County because of a tractor-trailer crash and another crash with injuries on Monday morning.

The lanes are blocked between exit 47 (Rochester/LeRoy) and exit 48 (Batavia). New York State Police say the tractor-trailer jackknifed. All eastbound traffic is being diverted off exit 48.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw a Mercy Flight helicopter at the scene.