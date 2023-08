GATES, N.Y. – State Police have confirmed that the suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Gates on Sunday. The New York State Trooper involved was not hurt, and the state attorney general is on the way to the scene at Hwy 531 and Rochester Technology Park in Gates.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more.

BREAKING: 1 suspect is dead; NYS trooper not hurt; State AG’a office is on it’s way to the scene. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/Opn8mW1FyA — Bret Vetter (@BVetterMedia) August 7, 2023

DEVELOPING: Large police presence off Hwy 531 and Rochester Technology Park. More at 11. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/YUzgWV99Tl — Bret Vetter (@BVetterMedia) August 7, 2023