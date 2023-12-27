UPDATE: One detained, released after disturbances at The Mall at Greece Ridge

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police officers have been busy tonight at The Mall at Greece Ridge, due to youths causing disturbances. The mall closed early, and all entrances were blocked with patrol car for a time.

One person has been detained and has been released to parents, with no arrests at this time, Greece Police said.

A lieutenant told News10NBC off-camera there were fights, and the mall had to close early. The mall said on social media that a number of youth were violating a permanent curfew and causing disturbance. This prompted a very large response from law enforcement, as officers tried to disperse everyone.

There was significant response from Greece Police, Rochester Police, New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, with dozens of patrol cars surrounding the outside of the mall. Every entrance to the mall was blocked off.

Lt. Josh Spearman with Greece police says the call came in just before 6 p.m. for a group of about 25 teens who refused to leave when asked by security. Officers responded to discover the group was much larger than that. That’s when other agencies got involved.

“One juvenile was detained during the incident and released to parent,” Spearman said. “No property damage was reported, and no arrests were made. I anticipate further information being released once we further debrief the incident.”

Shamir Calloway was at the mall and described what he saw.

“Lots of food on the floor, all type of trash everywhere by the food court, food everywhere,” Calloway said. “The workers looked pretty scared to see us; they were looking at us pretty weird. It was just strange.”

A few teens News10NBC spoke with said they noticed large groups of people running out of the mall.

We pressed the lieutenant about fights during the interview, but he did not take questions on camera. We’re also waiting to hear whether there were any injuries.

Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich put the following statement out on social media:

“Wanted to alert our residents that there was an issue earlier at the mall – GPD has had the assistance of several law enforcement partners and the situation is under control. I was on scene and so proud of the efforts and professionalism of our officers and all those that assisted. Please note the mall is closing NOW. Traffic is impacted on West Ridge Road and will be for a period of time. Best to avoid the area at this time.”

The Mall at Greece Ridge stated on social media: “In an abundance of caution, The Mall at Greece Ridge was closed at 6:20pm due to youths violating the permanent curfew policy and causing a disturbance. the on-site Greece Police and Mall management decided to close early.”