Reported burglary, assault lead to large police presence in Ogden

Ogden Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary and assault at a home on South Union Street on Friday.

Police responded shortly before 6 p.m. Shortly before 8 p.m., Ogden Police Chief Travis Gray said police contained and cleared the scene — and confirmed that deputies with long guns were at the scene at one point — but that no suspects were in custody. The chief said there is believed to be no threat to the public.

As of around 8 p.m. the street was back open and the scene clearing, with our photojournalist seeing only two police vehicles near the residence. Gray said police would be on hand for several hours, however, as the investigation is continuing.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.