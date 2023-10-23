Large police presence in front of Legends store on Hudson Ave.

DEVELOPING: large police presence at the legends store off Hudson and Northeast Ave. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/mKJRCNZXgs — Bret Vetter (@BVetterMedia) October 23, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is currently a large police presence, with a command van, at Hudson and Northeast Ave. in front of Legends store.

News10NBC has a reporter at the scene and we’ll update this story as we learn more.