Motorcyclist killed in collision with car at Lake and Driving Park avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car is currently under investigation by the Rochester Police Department.

Police say a car was making a left turn from Lake Avenue onto Driving Park Avenue. A motorcycle, reportedly traveling at a high speed, collided with the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lake Avenue at Driving Park will remain closed for a few hours.