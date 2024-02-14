UPDATE: Woman in street hit by city plow truck; Plow truck driver continues on until stopped by police

UPDATE: Just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to Driving Park Avenue, just west of the Driving Park Bridge, for the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police say an eastbound City of Rochester plow truck hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The truck continued on and was stopped by officers in the area of N. Clinton and Morrill Street on the east side of the city.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, is at Strong Hospital. The driver of the plow truck is currently cooperating with police and they are investigating if he was aware that he hit her.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

