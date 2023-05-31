Man has critical injuries after being shot on Fraser Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Rochester Police responded to the area of Fraser Street for the report of a man shot. Officers found a 27-year-old man from the city with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for critical injuries. Initial reports suggested a second victim, however, no additional victims have been located at this time.

There are no suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.