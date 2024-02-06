Woman robbed at gunpoint on Park Avenue by Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to a robbery at 7:40 p.m. Monday on Park Avenue by Goodman Street.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was walking in the area when the suspect approached her, showed a gun, and took property from her. A canine search did not find the suspect.

The suspect is described as white man, with a medium to dark complexion, wearing all black and armed with a gun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.