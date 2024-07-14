Rochester police arrest four teens after chase in stolen SUV

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just before 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Rochester Police saw an SUV in the area of Columbia and Jefferson Ave that was stolen in a gunpoint robbery on Sunday at 2 a.m. in the city.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, but the driver drove off. Officers chased the SUV, which ended in the area of Genesee Park Blvd and Raeburn when all four people in the SUV tried to run away.

Three of them were quickly arrested, while one managed to get away into nearby backyards. Responding officers found that person within a few minutes.

The suspect driver failed to put the SUV in park which caused the suspect vehicle to roll backwards into the front of a patrol car. This caused minor damage to both vehicles and there were no injuries as a result.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were arrested. Specific charges are yet to be determined. Investigators are still working to determine if they were involved with the gunpoint robbery on Sunday night.

