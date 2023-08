Tuesday is the big day: It’s the drawing for the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game.

The Mega Millions-Powerball billboard in downtown Rochester shows the jackpot is now up to an estimated $1.55 billion.

The last drawing that came close was back in October 2023, when someone won the $1.53 billion jackpot.

The drawing is at 11 p.m.

You can look for the numbers right here on News10NBC.