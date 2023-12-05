Lasers, pyrotechnics and more aimed at dispersing huge crow flock

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’ve heard some weird noises or seen some odd lights and lasers in downtown Rochester, don’t be alarmed. It’s to get rid of all the crows.

Wildlife biologists started the project at dusk, to continue through the night. They’re using pyrotechnics, spotlights, lasers and amplified electronic recordings of crow distress calls to disperse up to 30,000 crows downtown.