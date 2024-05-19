Last chance to catch deals at Fairport’s annual yard sale this Sunday

Sunday's the last day for Fairport Yard Sale

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You know what they say, the early bird catches the worm. And you’ll have to be up pretty early to catch some good deals on the last day of the Fairport Yard Sale.

Day three of the annual Fairport Yard Sale weekend starts at 9 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 2 p.m. Scores of neighbors across the village are selling anything and everything — alongside food trucks and plenty of lemonade stands.

Click here for the locations of sales as well as food and lemonade stands.

