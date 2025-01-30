Last deadly commercial plane crash in U.S. was in Buffalo in 2009

WASHINGTON — The crash between a jet carrying over 60 people and an Army helicopter at D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night marks the first commercial crash since 2009.

The last crash happened in the Buffalo area on Feb. 12, 2009. A Colgan Air commercial plane left from Newark, New Jersey, and was approaching the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport when it experienced a condition called an aerodynamic stall. The plane dove into a house, killing all 49 people on board and one person inside the house.

Wednesday’s crash in the D.C. area prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. You can see the latest updates here.