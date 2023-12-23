Last-minute holiday shopping proves meaningful for small businesses

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

The holiday shopping season is winding down, with just two shopping days left before Christmas Day.

For shoppers like Jada Houcroft, the holiday shopping season has flown by.

“Honestly, everything moves so quickly. I’m not sure I’m necessarily more confident but, ya know, I think that, I feel like Thanksgiving Day was just yesterday and for me it just approached so quickly,” Houcroft said.

Recently released data by McKinsey and Company shows that 50 percent of holiday shopping this year began in October or earlier, with 40 percent starting in November.

While prices remain high, early data shows that consumers are still out there spending.

“We did a little bit of online shopping and things like that, but I think still just wrapping up some late minute things, it snuck up on us honestly,” Houcroft said.

The mild weather this winter season may also be affecting shopping habits.

“It’s freezing this time of year, and we really bundle up and we are used to a lot more snow and I would say over the last couple years, I’ve only been back for the West Coast for a couple of years but it feels like it’s been a lot more mild,” Houcroft said.

Something that is good news for small business owners like Elieen and Jessie Wrona, owners of Enchanted Rose Garden in Penfield.

“Well, especially this time of year people are getting all of their last-minute gifts, stocking stuffers, replacements for anything that didn’t come on Amazon that were supposed to come,” Jessie Wrona said.

Investors have been skeptical about what has been coined as the “Santa Claus” rally heading into the New Year, but all signs point to a good December for small business growth.