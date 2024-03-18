Last session for people looking to challenge city assessments will be Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Uniting and Healing through Hope will hold one last session on Monday to help people looking to challenge their property reassessments.

The session will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Full Gospel Tabernacle on 614 Clifford Ave. It comes ahead of the Tuesday, March 19 deadline to file forms with the City of Rochester Bureau of Assessment to challenge an assessment. The deadline is 8 p.m. There will be computers at the session and staff to walk people through the process.

As News10NBC has reported, some homeowners have recently seen their property assessment increase up to 95%. Clay Harris, founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope, has spoken out against the reassessments over concerns about how they could harm Rochester’s housing market and rent affordability.

The city’s assessor says the assessments, done every four years, are necessary for a fair and equitable distribution of taxes as the housing market changes. According to the city, if a reassessment increases from 1% to 60%, the homeowner will likely pay the same about of property tax or less. If a reassessment increased more than 60%, the homeowner would likely pay more in taxes.