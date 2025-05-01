Late IDF soldier from Hilton honored in Israel

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Israel dedicated a new ambulance to Jonathan Dean, a fallen soldier whose name is now on the vehicle’s door. Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean, who covered Dean’s death in December 2023, spoke with one of Dean’s friends involved in the dedication.

“Jonathan, or as we knew him as Yonatan, that’s his name in Hebrew, was just absolutely an amazing guy,” said Sahar Ovadia, a friend of Dean’s.

Ovadia met Dean at university in Israel, where they quickly became friends. Both trained and joined the Israeli Defense Force together. Dean was killed three months into the war when a building in Gaza exploded.

“I moved from LA. He moved from Rochester, New York. And that’s where we met. Immediately we had a clique and became very very good friends,” Ovadia said.

Ovadia said he thought that would maybe happen to him or any one of his friends who were serving, but he said it never crossed his mind it would be Jonathan.

Dean grew up in Hilton, converted to Judaism in 2018, and moved to Israel in 2019. Brean spoke to Rabbi Leonardo Bitran of Temple Beth El shortly after Dean’s death.

“I think it was a series of approximations to Judaism. He became enamored with the tradition,” said Bitran.

The ambulance was donated by an anonymous donor from Switzerland. In a local tradition, it was named after a fallen soldier.

Brean: “What do you think it means to people in Israel that this ambulance will go out and help the community now and have the sprit of Jonathan with it?”

Ovadia: “I think it’s amazing. Jonathan’s story touches many people in Israel and the community and the fact that he’s able to continue helping people out after he’s already gone just really shows who he is, and who we are as a people.”

Jonathan’s friends also planted a tree in his honor.

