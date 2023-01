ALBANY, N.Y. Sunday is a big day for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

She will be inaugurated and take the oath of office in Albany. The inauguration is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

It will be Hochul’s first inaugural speech and the beginning of her first full four-year term. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom Dinapoli will also be sworn in.