Latest on Border Czar Tom Homan’s planned visit to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Border Czar Tom Homan is expected to visit Rochester on Tuesday morning to meet with members of the Locust Club, the union that represents Rochester Police officers.

The event is private and invitation-only with tight security. There will be no media availability. Homan’s visit comes in the wake of a video showing RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop, which sparked a debate over sanctuary city policies.

In response to the visit, several organizations will rally at City Hall and outside the Public Safety Building on Tuesday in support of Rochester’s status as a sanctuary city.

News10NBC will track the latest on his visit. Here’s what to know about what led up to the visit:

What is a sanctuary city?

Although there’s no official definition of a sanctuary city, it usually refers to a municipality that limits its cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986. Under the RPD’s policy, officers aren’t allowed to help immigration agents with investigations or arrests. However, they are allowed to respond for backup if agents request it.

What does the video show?

It shows several RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop on Monday, March 24 on Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street. When the people refused to get outside the van, the agents called for emergency backup. Minutes later, several RPD officers arrived and a supervisor arrived.

RPD Chief David Smith said the officers in the video violated city policy by helping the agents to get people outside of the van and handcuff them. Those officers were put on desk duty while being retrained on policies and have since returned to duty. The city said the officers didn’t violate policy by responding, but did violate policy by handcuffing the people.

After the video’s release, some state elected officials defended the officers’ actions and criticized sanctuary city policies, saying they’re a way to circumvent federal immigration law.

RELATED: