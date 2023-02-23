UPDATE: Over 500 without power in Monroe and Wyoming counties Friday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Snow, sleet, and icy conditions have arrived in the Rochester area. The wintry mix started on Wednesday afternoon and continues into Friday, calling for a Yellow Alert all three days.

The ice formation on power lines, along with gusty winds overnight on Thursday, has caused some power outages. Here are the number of outages as of 5:30 a.m.:

RG&E customers: See the latest number of outages for customers here. Call 1-800-743-1701 to report an outage.

Monroe County: 528

Wayne County: 3

Livingston County: 1

NYSEG customers: See the latest number of outages for customers here. Call 1-800-572-1131 to report an outage.

Wyoming County: 518

Livingston County: 4

National Grid customers: See the latest number of outages for customers here. Call 1-800-867-5222 to report an outage.