Latest on prison staff strikes: Negotiations continue on Thursday with mediator

NEW YORK STATE — Negotiations are continuing on Thursday between the union representing corrections officers and the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, aiming to end the ongoing strikes.

Corrections officers have been on strike for 11 days now at multiple state prisons. State leaders may have a formal offer ready on Thursday to present to striking workers, according to the union, the NYS Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

“If that occurs today, then the offer will be presented to those members still refusing to work,” a statement from the union said.

Thursday also marks the fourth straight day that a third-party mediator has joined the negotiations. In a statement, DOCCS said the negotiations have been productive:

“Today marks the fourth day of mediation, and all parties remain committed to finding a path toward a fair and timely resolution to this illegal job action. The confidential talks have been constructive and we remain hopeful that continued dialogue will bring this situation to a close in a way that ensures the stability of the state’s prisons and safety of everyone involved.”

Prison staff are demanding higher staffing levels, no mandated overtime over 16 hours, and increased measures to keep them safe. They’re also calling rollbacks on the HALT Act, citing a rise in assaults on staff since it was implemented in 2022.

DOCCS has already suspended parts of the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement to 15 straight days and bans solitary for pregnant people, those with disabilities, and anyone older than 55 or younger than 21.

The union has not authorized the strikes and the state has called the strikes illegal. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she’s grateful to staff members who have continued to work during the strike. Hochul has deployed thousands of National Guard members to work at prisons while the strikes last.

News10NBC spoke with a mother whose son is serving a 6-year prison term at Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion amid the strikes. We also spoke with prison staff and their families at Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County.