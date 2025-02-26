Latest on prison staff strikes: Negotiations set to resume Wednesday

NEW YORK STATE — Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday morning between the union representing corrections officers and New York State leaders, aiming to end the strike that’s entering its 10th day.

Corrections officers have been on strike at several state prisons to demand higher staffing levels, no mandated overtime over 16 hours, and increased measures to keep them safe. The union, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, has not authorized the strikes and the state has called the strikes illegal.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about the strikes on Tuesday, saying they put incarcerated people and staff who continue to work at risk.

“The fact that there were prisons left unguarded, think about that. The incarcerated population was left unguarded. There were people from other unions, people who work in health care, and the commissary, who were left unprotected by these actions,” she said.

The governor has deployed thousands of National Guard members to work at prisons while the strikes last. Hochul said she’s grateful for the “law-abiding” correction officers who are still working during the strike.

News10NBC spoke with a mother whose son is serving a 6-year prison term at Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion amid the strikes. We also spoke with prison staff and their families at Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County.

The third-party mediator is helping with the negotiations. Already, the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has suspended parts of the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement to 15 straight days. It also bans solitary for pregnant people, those with disabilities, and anyone older than 55 or younger than 21. Striking prison staff have spoken out against the HALT Act, citing a rise in assaults on staff since it was implemented in 2022.