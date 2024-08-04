Law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and local officials join ‘Ride for the Blue’ event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – The “Ride for the Blue” event kicked off at County Line Road in Brockport on Sunday. The event began with the singing of the national anthem, followed by speakers and food vendors.

After the opening ceremonies, the ride took participants through Holley, Albion, Medina, and back to Brockport. The event drew support from several law enforcement agencies, fire departments, local officials, and visitors.