Law enforcement community honors fallen colleague in Special Olympics torch run

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Police and sheriff’s deputies ran through the streets of Batavia on Thursday, both to raise money for the Special Olympics of New York and to honor a Genesee County Sheriff’s sergeant who died in the line of duty.

News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke recently spoke with Sgt. Tom Sanfratello’s family, who said these displays of support are helping them cope with the loss.

Sgt. Sanfratello died during a struggle with two suspects he was trying to take into custody at Batavia Downs in March. As the criminal case against those suspects makes its way through the system, his children and family are sticking close together and doing everything they can to honor his memory.

Some of his co-workers and one of his nieces, who is a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy, ran the torch run in his honor on Thursday. Sgt. Sanfratello participated in a lot of events like this during his career to raise awareness and resources to help young people.

“During his wake, [someone] came up to me and said, ‘I was in a bad situation back when and he really helped me get through it,’ and for them to show up at something like that, definitely touched me too,” said Ian Sanfratello, Sgt. Sanfratello’s son.

“That’s just who he was, he never really cared about himself it was always other people,” added Kyla Sanfratello, Sgt. Sanfratello’s daughter.

On Saturday, June 15 at 11 a.m. there is a cornhole tournament at the Batavia Ice Rink in Sgt. Sanfratello’s honor. Almost all of the proceeds will go toward helping his family. There are still some team spots available, contact Mike Borrelli at (585) 472-3190 or Cornyfellas@yahoo.com for more information.

