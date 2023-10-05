Law enforcement officials gather to strengthen partnerships, boost threat mitigation plans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local law enforcement officials held their second annual “Preventing Targeted Violence Symposium” in Rochester on Wednesday.

The conference was hosted by the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee, otherwise known as Roc-Tac; the New York State Division of Homeland Security; and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The goal is to strengthen partnerships among law enforcement statewide, and encourage the development of threat mitigation plans to prevent targeted violence like the 2022 Tops mass shooting in Buffalo.