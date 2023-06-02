Law enforcement will carry torch in Odgen Friday morning for Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Law Enforcement Torch Run carrying the flame for the Special Olympics New York is coming to the Rochester region on Friday.

Law enforcement members have carried the Flame of Hope for 31 years and have helped to raise funds for the Special Olympics. More than 100 members are part of the torch run which starts at 11 a.m. at the Ogden Police Department on 269 Ogden Center Road. It finished at the Pineway Ponds Park Boetcher Lodge on 99 Park Road in Spencerport.

Some police departments that are running include Rochester, Ogden, Irondequoit, Gates, Greece, Brockport, and Webster. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will also take part.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes with year-round training and competition.