Lawmakers call for company to fix bridge in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. – CSX is reacting to lawmakers’ calls for the company to fix the Gillett Road Bridge in Ogden.

The bridge was closed after a State Department of Transportation inspection found structural issues on the CSX owned part of the bridge.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other local leaders called on CSX to fix the bridge.

In a statement, CSX says safety is its highest priority. It also said the bridge is supposed to be maintained by the Superintendent of Public Works, but the company will work with officials on a solution.