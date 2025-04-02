Lawmakers extend state budget deadline to Thursday before midnight

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Legislature has until Thursday before midnight to reach an agreement on the policies in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget.

As News10NBC has covered, the budget failed to pass ahead of the first deadline over four policy changes. Lawmakers say they didn’t reach an agreement on restricting smartphones in school, a mask ban aiming to minimize crime, changes to New York’s Discovery Law, and lowering the bar to involuntarily hospitalize people with mental illness.

This is the fourth year in a row that the budget has missed the deadline. The budget also covers funding for local transit, universal free school meals, changes to CDPAP, and free tuition for some adult learners pursuing associate’s degrees. You can see News10NBC’s coverage of these issues in this story.

Republicans in the legislature are also pushing to pass the New York State Budget Transparency Act, which would stop lawmakers from working on the budget between midnight and 8 a.m. It would also add restrictions on when the governor can call a “message of necessity”, which allows for an immediate vote on a bill, overwriting the standard three-day waiting period.